Akonnor refutes reports of interest in Kotoko coaching role

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has refuted claims suggesting that he expressed interest in coaching Asante Kotoko.

Akonnor expressed frustration upon learning about the circulating rumours, prompting him to contact the reporter who conducted the interview.

According to Akonnor, the reporter clarified that bloggers misconstrued his words.

"I was mad when I saw it because I didn’t say anything like that," Akonnor stated in an interview with Graphic Sports.

He further disclosed that upon reaching out to the interviewer, they also denied attributing such statements to him.

Akonnor attributed the misinformation to bloggers who sensationalised the story for attention.

Akonnor, who has previously coached Asante Kotoko from 2018 to 2019, emphasised that he never expressed any desire to coach the Porcupine Warriors.

Despite his association with the club in the past, he clarified that he did not intend to pursue the coaching role with Kotoko.

"I didn’t say I was interested in coaching the team so I later called the guy who granted the interview and he also denied it and said it was the bloggers who just twisted the story just to get attention," the coach stated.

Akonnor has been without a job since he was sacked as Ghana coach in September 2021.