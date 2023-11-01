Akosombo Dam Spillage: GFA Foundation donates GHC100,000 to victims

The Ghana Football Association Foundation has made a donation of GHC100,000 to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

The money was used to purchase student mattresses, toiletries and food items (rice, gari, sugar and sachet water), which been distributed distributed to the affected people.

In a week long activity by the GFA, represented by the Volta Regional Football Association, the items will be appropriately shared to families in the region.

The GFA foundation was introduced to support the needy and has in the past helped ailing sports personalities, with former Ghana U20 coach, Sellas Tetteh, the first beneficiary of the Foundation.

Meanwhile, GFA boss, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku expressed his sympathy to the people and promised to support the people of the Volta Region and Oti.

Several families have been displaced following the opening of the Akosombo Dam a fortnight ago.

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah travelled to Mepe last week to also lend support to the affected people.