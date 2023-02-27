Akufo-Addo assures dignified burial for late footballer Christian Atsu

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday hosted the family members of Christian Atsu to discuss funeral plans for the late Black Stars forward.

The meeting, which also included officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), saw the President express his condolences to the family and praise the contributions of the deceased to Ghanaian football.

During the meeting, President Akufo-Addo described Christian Atsu as "a gift sent to the country by God" and promised to ensure that the late forward receive a dignified burial.

"I want the Chief of Staff to make sure we organise a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu depending on the date that you the members of the family and the GFA will select," the President stated.

"Everything will be done from the point of view of the government to make sure that he is given a dignified exit. I owe it as my responsibility as President to make sure that that happens."

The President went on to emphasise that the decision of when the funeral will take place rests with the family, stating that "whatever the decision, whatever date that you chose you should know that the government will stand squarely behind you to make sure that we give him a fitting burial."

While the date for Christian Atsu's funeral has yet to be determined, the family has scheduled a one-week observation of his passing on March 4.

The President's commitment to ensuring a dignified burial for the late Black Stars forward provides comfort to his family and fans alike as they mourn his loss.