Akufo-Addo donates GHS50k to support World Cup winner Sellas Tetteh

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has provided assistance to former Ghana U20 head coach, Sellas Tetteh, who has been battling an illness since last year.

On Monday, February 20, a delegation from the Ministry paid a visit to the coach's residence in Accra and presented a cash donation of GHS50,000 on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help cover his medical expenses.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, expressed his delight in seeing the coach in good health and emphasised the importance of the visit to ascertain the coach's health condition.

He highlighted Tetteh's significant role and contribution to the development of football in Ghana.

Michael Lassey Teivi, a brother to the coach, expressed his gratitude to the president for the kind gesture and assured the amount donated would be put to good use.

The delegation promised to follow up with regular visits to the coach and expressed optimism for his swift recovery.

Sellas Tetteh led the Ghana U20 team to victory in the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009.