AKWABA: Official mascot unveiled for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has proudly unveiled the official mascot for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The charismatic companion, named "AKWABA," promises to bring excitement, ignite passion, and unite football fans from across the continent.

The Ivorian people were introduced to AKWABA during a special premiere ceremony in Abidjan, which also marked the start of the 190-day countdown to the tournament. Set to kick off on January 13, 2023, the competition is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Derived from a native Ivorian language, AKWABA translates to "welcome" and encapsulates the core ideals that make it a powerful representation of the tournament. The mascot embodies concepts such as hospitality, camaraderie, charity, and teamwork.

AKWABA aims to connect with supporters, players, and nations alike, celebrating the spirit of teamwork and fostering collaboration, respect for others, and fair play. Additionally, the mascot symbolizes the renowned Ivorian hospitality, showcasing the warm welcome that awaits all participants and spectators.

As the official ambassador, AKWABA will play a pivotal role in creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the tournament.

The mascot's captivating presence will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience, leaving a lasting impression on fans from all corners of Africa.