Akyem Kotoku Royals officially relegated from Ghana Premier League

Akyem Kotoku Royals were officially condemned to the National Division One League after their relegation from the Ghana Premier League was confirmed on Sunday.

Kotoku Royals, who qualified to the elite division for the first time in their history, are back to Division One after a year in the top-flight.

They lost 2-0 at Great Olympics on Sunday to confirm their relegation from the Ghanaian top-flight.

Two goals in either half of the game earned the Wonder Club a hard fought victory in a game that was expected to be a battle for survival.

The Akyem Oda-based side suffered from their inability to complete their home venue- forcing the club to adopt the Cape Coast.

Playing away from home may have accounted for their early exit from the top-flight after promises made to the club were unfulfilled.

The Royals shifted between two home venues after adopting the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu during the latter stages of the season.

They were unbeaten in Dawu - holding out a remarkable 1-1 draw against league leaders Aduana Stars.

Kotoku lie rock-bottom with 23 points from 30 games with four games to spare.

If the side manage to even bag the remaining points, it will not be enough to overtake King Faisal on 36 points from same number of games.

Akyem Kotoku Royals are now officially relegated with as many as 10 teams fighting to avoid the drop.