Al Ahly bow out of Club World Cup after thrilling 4-4 draw with Porto

Al Ahly’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup came to a dramatic end after a pulsating 4-4 draw with FC Porto at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Despite scoring four goals and leading on four occasions, the Egyptian giants were unable to hold off the Portuguese side in a match where defensive frailties proved costly for both teams.

Heading into the match, neither Al Ahly nor Porto had scored from open play in the tournament, but both sides made up for that with a thrilling end-to-end contest. Al Ahly took the lead early through Wessam Abou Ali, who slotted home after a well-timed pass from Hamdy Fathy. It was the Red Devils' first goal from open play in this year’s competition.

Porto responded with a brilliant solo effort from Rodrigo Mora, but Abou Ali restored Al Ahly’s lead from the penalty spot after Zizo was brought down inside the box, giving the Egyptian champions a 2-1 advantage at halftime.

The second half exploded into life with three goals in just three minutes. William Gomes equalised for Porto with a fine finish, before Abou Ali completed his hat-trickâ€”his second in six Club World Cup appearancesâ€”with a header to make it 3-2. Porto substitute Samu then capitalised on poor marking to bring the score level once again.

Al Ahly regained the lead yet again through Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who curled home beautifully to make it 4-3. However, despite several chances to seal the win, including a glaring miss by Abou Ali for a potential fourth goal, Al Ahly failed to put the game out of reach.

Their wastefulness was punished in the 89th minute when Porto’s PepÃª unleashed a stunning strike from distance to equalise for the final time. The result means both teams exit the competition, finishing behind Manchester City and Juventus in Group A.