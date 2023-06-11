Al Ahly clinch 11th CAF Champions League title in Casablanca after dramatic draw against Wydad

Egyptian giants Al Ahly secured their 11th CAF Champions League title by coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Wydad Athletic Club in Casablanca on Sunday.

Mohamed Abdelmoneim proved instrumental in the victory, heading in a flicked goal in the 78th minute from an Ali Maaloul corner.

The draw gave Al Ahly a 3-2 aggregate victory, having previously won the first leg 2-1 in Cairo.

Abdelmoneim's decisive goal sent the Ahly fans into a frenzy, celebrating their team's triumph. The win was a redemption for the Red Devils, who had suffered a 2-0 defeat in the single-legged final against Wydad at the same venue last season.

The match was a fierce North African derby, characterized by intense battles in midfield and limited scoring opportunities. Wydad initially took the lead in the 28th minute through Yahya Attiat Allah's well-curled free-kick.

However, Abdelmoneim's late equaliser dashed Wydad's hopes of retaining the title on the away goal rule, making them the first Moroccan side to win back-to-back championships.

In the second half, Al Ahly displayed their attacking prowess, making substitutions to bolster their offensive efforts. Despite dominating possession, they struggled to create clear chances. Nevertheless, Abdelmoneim's crucial goal ensured they reclaimed the coveted trophy.

As the match neared its conclusion, both teams faced tense moments, particularly during Wydad's set pieces and drop balls. However, Al Ahly's resilient defence held firm, securing their victory and reaffirming their status as the continent's champions once again.