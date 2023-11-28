Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller blames pitch for team's wastefullness against Medeama despite big win

Despite securing a triumphant 3-0 win against Medeama in the CAF Champions League group stage opener, Al Ahly's coach, Marcel Koller, has pointed to the subpar nature of the Al Salam Stadium as a significant factor in his team's struggles.

As record holders of the competition, Al Ahly hosted the Ghanaian champions on Saturday, relocating to the Al Salam Stadium due to ongoing renovations at their usual home ground, the Cairo International Stadium. Koller expressed his belief that his players found it challenging to perform at their best on the unfamiliar turf.

The first half saw Al Ahly unable to break the deadlock as Medeama staunchly repelled all attacks. Despite the initial struggles, the hosts intensified their efforts, eventually securing a convincing 3-0 victory.

Koller acknowledged that, but for the poor pitch and other factors, his team could have sealed the game earlier. He remarked, "The problem of wasting opportunities has many reasons, including a poor pitch. Al Salam Stadium is not comparable to Cairo Stadium. It is small details that make a difference. Substitutions are intended to increase offensive pressure to score goals."

Goals from Kahraba, Hussein El Shahat, and Salah Mohsen ensured that Al Ahly secured maximum points at the end of the game.

Looking ahead, Al Ahly is set to face Young Africans in their second group game of the CAF elite competition this weekend.