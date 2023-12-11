Al Ahly crowned CAF Club of the Year for record extending sixth time

Al Ahly, the reigning champions of the CAF Champions League, have been awarded the Club of the Year award at the CAF Awards 2023, held on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco.

This marks the sixth time that the Egyptian giants have received this prestigious award, extending their record as the club with the most CAF Club of the Year awards.

Al Ahly's victory comes after a stellar year, where they lifted their record 11th CAF Champions League title, along with winning the Egyptian Premier League and Egyptian Cup championships. Their success in flying the African football flag high did not go unnoticed, as they were duly rewarded by CAF for their continued excellence.

The last time Al Ahly won the accolade was in 2013, and this year's award marks a decade since their last victory. The club's success is a testament to their commitment to developing and showcasing African talent on the global stage.

Percy Tau, an integral member of Al Ahly's squad, was also honoured with the CAF Interclub Player of the Year award. This adds to the club's impressive haul of awards and solidifies their position as one of the top clubs in African football history.