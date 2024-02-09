Al Ahly loan Ghanaian youngster Samuel Oppong to lower-tier club

Al Ahly have loaned out Ghanaian forward Samuel Oppong to WE Sports Club (Telecom Egypt) for the rest of the season.

The move is designed to give Oppong, who signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Al Ahly earlier this year, the chance to continue his development at a lower-tier club.

Oppong was one of five Ghanaian players who underwent trials at Al Ahly, and he impressed club legend Walid Suleiman and the head of the youth team enough to secure a move to the club.

However, instead of joining the first team, Oppong has been sent on loan to WE Sports Club (Telecom Egypt) to gain more experience and playing time.

The decision to loan Oppong out reflects Al Ahly's commitment to developing young talent and allowing promising players to grow and succeed.

The club believe that Oppong will benefit from playing regularly at a lower level and that he will return to Al Ahly stronger and more prepared to compete at the highest level.