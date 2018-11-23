Al Ahly sack Patrice Cateron as head coach after Arab Champions League exit

Frenchman Patrice Carteron has been sacked as the head coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC following a bizarre exit from the Arab Champions League.

The decision was taken by the club's board of directors headed by President Mahmoud El Khatib few hours after being eliminated from the Arab championship.

Al Ahly drew 1-1 with United Arab Emirates side Al Wasl in the second leg of the second round on Thursday.

The first leg ended 2-2 weeks ago in Cairo.

Al Wasl progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition on away-goals advantage.

Carteron was tasked to win the CAF Champions League when he was appointed but failed to achieve that when Al Ahly lost 3-0 to Esperance de Tunis in the second leg of the final to overturn a 3-1 advantage.

The Frenchman's job has been on the line since then but the club's board decided to give him sometime.

Mohamed Yousif has been asked to take over on the interim until a new gaffer is appointed.

By Nuhu Adams