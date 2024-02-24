Al Ahly swiftly departs Ghana after CAF Champions League victory over Medeama

Egyptian football giants Al Ahly left the shores of Ghana swiftly after their hard-fought 1-0 victory against Medeama SC on Friday in the CAF Champions League.

The Red Devils, determined to secure continental glory, clinched a narrow win against the Ghana Premier League champions, earning three crucial points on the 5th day of the tournament.

The decisive goal came in the 48th minute when Hussein El Shahat found the back of the net, capitalizing on an assist from Anthony Modeste. Despite the close scoreline, Al Ahly showcased their trademark resilience to emerge victorious at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the Al Ahly delegation swiftly made arrangements to return home immediately after the match. The club announced their departure on social media, sharing a snapshot from their return flight with the caption: "Bye bye Ghana ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ‘‹ The beginning of the return trip to Cairo ðŸ˜."

With this important win, Al Ahly solidified their position at the top of their group, amassing a total of nine points from five games.

The quick departure underlines the club's focused approach as they navigate the complexities of the CAF Champions League, with eyes set on further success in the competition.