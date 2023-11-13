GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Al Ahly undecided over venue for Medeama CAF Champions League match

Published on: 13 November 2023
Al Ahly undecided over venue for Medeama CAF Champions League match

Al Ahly SC are yet to decide on the venue where they will host Medeama SC in their opening match of the CAF Champions League later this month.

The Egyptian giants wanted to play their matches at the Cairo International Stadium, but due to the renovation work currently ongoing at the stadium, it has been closed down.

Al Ahly are now left to choose between the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo or the Borg Al Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Also, the record winners of the CAF Champions League are yet to communicate their choice of venue for the group stage opener against Medeama.

The Ghana Premier League champions booked their place in the group phase for the first time in history after eliminating Remo Stars of Nigeria and Guinean giants Horoya AC.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more