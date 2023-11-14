Al Ahly's CAF Champions League match against Medeama to be held at Al Salam stadium in Cairo

The Al Salam stadium in Cairo has been confirmed as the venue for Al Ahly's upcoming CAF Champions League match against Ghanaian champions Medeama.

The decision was made by CAF after the Cairo International Stadium, Al Ahly's preferred venue, became unavailable due to ongoing renovation work.

The Egyptian giants had initially wanted to play their matches at the Cairo International Stadium but had to explore alternatives.

With the stadium closed for renovations, Al Ahly had to choose between the Al-Salman Stadium in Cairo or the Borg Al Arab Stadium in Alexandria. They ultimately settled on the former.

This decision brings relief to Medeama as uncertainty regarding the venue had left their travel plans to Egypt in limbo.

With the venue now confirmed, Medeama can focus on preparing for the match scheduled for November 25, where they will make their debut in the group stage. The group also includes Tanzanian champions Yanga SC and Algerian champions CR Belouizdad.

On 4 December 2019, Al Ahly announced that they acquired the stadium from the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production for 25 years until 2045 as part of the club's "2045 vision", with an option to return the stadium if Al Ahly's new proposed stadium is built.

As a result, it was reported that the stadium's official name was officially changed from Al Salam Stadium to Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium on 12 August 2020.