Al Ahly's Hussein El-Shahat makes history in FIFA Club World Cup

Egyptian winger Hussein El-Shahat has made history in the FIFA Club World Cup by becoming the player with the most appearances in the tournament.

He achieved this feat during Al Ahly's opening game against Al Ittihad, which they won 3-1.

El-Shahat scored the second goal for Al Ahly in the game, which not only helped his team secure a vital victory but also elevated him to an exclusive club of players who have scored in four different editions of the FIFA Club World Cup.

He joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Gareth Bale in this prestigious group.

Furthermore, El-Shahat's appearance in the game marked his 13th in the FIFA Club World Cup, surpassing the records of club legends Mohamed Abou-Trika, Wael Gomaa, and Hossam Ashour. This milestone solidifies his place as one of the greatest players in Al Ahly's history.

Next up for Al Ahly is a semi-final showdown against Brazilian giants Fluminense on Monday.

With El-Shahat leading the charge, the African champions will be looking to make history once again and advance to the final of the competition.