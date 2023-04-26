Al Hilal duo Ibrahim Imoro and David Abagna Sandan on their way home to escape war in Sudan

Ghanaian duo Ibrahim Imoro and David Abagna Sandan are on their way home from Sudan amid the war that has broken out in the country for almost a fortnight.

There has been an armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began since April 15, 2023.

The conflict started when clashes broke out across mostly the west side of Sudan, as well as in the capital city of Khartoum and the Darfur region.

Over 450 people have been killed more than 3000 injured, with most of them being civilians.

Between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled the fighting to Sudan’s western neighbour Chad, the United Nations says.

The two Ghanaian players who play for giants Al Hilal SC have been able to leave Sudan and are expected in Ghana in the coming days.

Airports have been closed down, and there are shortages of food and water as people are battling for survival amid the tension in the country.

Imoro and Abagna were instrumental for Al Hilal during their CAF Champions League group stage campaign.

Abagna joined from Real Tamale United while Imoro signed for the Omdurman-based club from Asante Kotoko SC.

Other Ghanaian players who are plying their trade in Sudan are expected to depart the country.