Al Hilal Ladies star Mavis Owusu donates to former club Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Black Queens forward, Mavis Owusu has made a generous donation to her former club, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, after a successful campaign in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal Ladies FC.

Owusu left Ampem Darkoa to join the Saudi giants in October 2023 and has since been a key part of the club.

The 20-year-old returned to Ghana this week to make a donation of 30 bags of cement. She also gave the club some bags of rice, oil and other cooking items.

Owusu came to the aid of the team after their club's house in Techiman got burnt down following a fire outbreak after their return to Ghana at the end of the CAF Women's Champions League earlier this year.

Joining Mavis to donate to the club was another ex-teammate, Anaesthesia Akyia, who plies her trade in Turkey. She donated an amount of $500 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies to support the building of the clubhouse.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been in fine form and look to defend their Ghana Women's Premier League title after reaching the final, where they will face perennial rivals Hasaacas Ladies.