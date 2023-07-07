Al Hilal threaten to take legal action against Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro for wrongful contract termination

Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC have threatened to take legal action against Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro for wrongly terminating his contract with the club following the war in the country.

The Omdurman-based club, through one of their social networks, announced they will report the fullback to FIFA for unilaterally terminating his contract without just cause.

Imoro and other foreign players such as Fabrice Luamba Ngoma and Larmine Jarju cut ties with the Sudanese powerhouse with an alleged just cause, which has not been accepted by the club.

Al Hilal have thence decided to pursue legal proceedings to safeguard the club's rights against the three players.

Imoro joined the Sudanese club in August 2022 on a three-year contract from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC for a fee of approximately US$150,000.

The 23-year-old left-back still has two years remaining on his contract with the Blue Waves.

Last month, Imoro, along with compatriot and teammate David Abagna Sandan, were airlifted to Ghana due to the political unrest in Sudan.

The club have resumed camping and the defender hasn't reported. He was absent when Al Hilal pipped Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in the Arab Champions League a few days ago.

Find the statement below: