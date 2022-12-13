GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 December 2022
Al Ittihad Alexandria miss Ghanaian defender Moro Salifu in defeat to Al Ahly

Ghanaian defender Moro Salifu missed Al Ittihad Alexandria's trip to Al Ahly in the Egyptian topflight league due to suspension. 

The former Bechem United captain missed the game after picking a last-minute red card in the match against Future.

The defender, who also plays in midfield, has become a key play for Al Ittihad and his absence left a void as the Alexandria-based club suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Al Salam Stadium.

South African forward Percy Tau opened the scoring after 12 minutes before Yasser Ibrahim doubled the lead 20 minutes later.

With the last kick of the game, Akram Tawfik sealed victory for the Egyptians heavyweights.

Salifu has made six appearances in the ongoing campaign, scoring a goal for Al Ittihad.

