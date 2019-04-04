Al Jazira coach heaps praise on Ernest Asante and teammates after derby win

Al Jazira head coach Damien Hertog heaped praise on his players following their emphatic 5-1 victory over Al Ain in the Abu Dhabi derby on Wednesday night.

Al Jazira could not have asked for a better start to their Arabian Gulf League clash with Ernest Asante opening the scoring in the third minute before Ali Mabkhout doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark.

Although, Al Ain reduced the deficit, the home fans were again celebrating. Nacer Barazite, who had earlier saw his effort ruled out for off-side just moments earlier, restored the two-goal cushion at half-time.

The hosts picked up where they left off, continuing to dominate and were rewarded with Asante and Mabkhout again finding the net to complete a convincing triumph.

The result, which saw Al Jazira reclaim third place, ensured Al Jazira completed the league double over Al Ain and Hertog was delighted with what he saw.

“I am delighted and very proud of my team for the way they played,” said Hertog during the post-match press conference.

''We played excellent football and created many chances against a very good side. We did our homework on Al Ain and the players executed the plans perfectly. I must compliment my players on their outstanding performance as it was a much deserved victory. Every single player did fantastic and am pleased with all of them. This will give us a lot of confidence for the next game.”

He added: “I am also happy that we had young players like Mohamed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan and Khalifa Al Hammadi, who gave their best. They showed they can play at the top level in this league and it’s great to see them develop.”

Despite claiming the three points, Khalfan Mubarak, Mohamed Al Attas and Abdullah Ramadan all suffered injuries and Hertog is hopeful the trio can feature again this season.

“We have to wait and see,” he said. “Khalfan could be out for a couple of weeks while Al Attas and Ramadan should be fit soon. We have had injuries before but this is part of football and gives other players in the team to play.”

Al Jazira will play their next match away to Kalba on April 13.