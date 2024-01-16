Al Nasr Benghazi makes lucrative offer for Medeama SC's Jonathan Sowah

Libyan top-flight club Al Nasr Benghazi have officially tabled an offer for Medeama SC talisman Jonathan Sowah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal

The Libyan giants have submitted a lucrative offer to lure the highly-rated attacker from the Ghana Premier League champions in the current transfer window.

The two clubs have opened negotiations already and are close to agreeing on a fee.

Sowah has proven instrumental for Medeama since joining, directing their attacking play.

With 19 goals in 35 appearances since his debut last year, he played a pivotal role in Medeama's Ghana Premier League triumph.

In the current campaign, he boasts 7 goals in 15 Ghana Premier League games, including three in the CAF Champions League.

For his impressive form, Sowah has been included in Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament currently underway in Cote d'Ivoire.

He made his competitive debut for the Black Stars against Comoros during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications a few months ago.

Egyptian Al Ahly, amongst other top African football clubs, have shown interest in landing the 25-year-old goal scoring prospect.