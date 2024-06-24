Al-Nassr offer Sadio Mane to Al-Ittihad amid transfer negotiations

Al-Nassr's management has offered their player, Sadio Mane, to Al-Ittihad to facilitate his transfer during the current summer Mercato.

After Mane's underwhelming performance last season, Al-Nassr decided to part ways with the Senegalese international, sparking interest from various clubs.

Within Saudi Arabia, there were advanced negotiations between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadisiyah, but these talks ultimately fell through, increasing the likelihood of Mane moving to Turkish clubs Besiktas or Fenerbahce.

However, recent reports suggest that Mane might continue his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, who are open to signing the 32-year-old.

The Saudi League’s recruitment committee has proposed Mane's loan transfer to Al-Ittihad, but the Jeddah Tigers have set a condition: Mane must significantly reduce his current salary, which stands at 25 million euros, a figure Al-Ittihad cannot afford.

Additionally, Al-Ittihad is working on offloading players Jota and Luiz and is in the process of appointing a new coach to replace Marcelo Gallardo.