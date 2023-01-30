Al Sadd will always have a special place in my heart – Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew has expressed his gratitude to Al Sadd, stating that the Qatari champions will always have a special place in his heart following his departure.

The Ghana captain, who has been linked with a return to Europe, reached an agreement with Al Sadd to cancel his contract, which was set to expire in June.

Ayew arrived at Al Sadd in 2021, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Abedi Pele. The former Ghanaian international spent a year at Al Sadd.

Former Spain international Xavi Hernandez, who now manages Barcelona, had a big influence on Ayew's decision to join Al Sadd.

"Big thanks to Al Sadd SC, the coaches and management who believed in me at Al Sadd SC, especially Xavi who brought me here, and Juanma Lillo and to all my teammates who have become brothers," Ayew posted on Instagram.

"I also want to thank the amazing fans for their massive support all these years."

"It was great and humbling serving this great club. The trophies we won and the impact we made was based on hard work and I count myself fortunate to have been part of the club’s rich history."

"I wish Al Sadd FC all the best. The club will always have a special place in my heart because Ayew and Al Sadd started decades ago and will never end," he added.

Ayew joined the club as a free agent, after leaving English Championship side Swansea City.

In his first season, Ayew scored 15 league goals to help Al Sadd win the Qatar Stars League. He was also instrumental in the club winning the Emir Cup.

The former West Ham man leaves Al Sadd having scored 22 goals and three assists in 39 games over one and a half seasons.

Ayew is now free to join any club, with reports claiming that his boyhood club Marseille are interested in reuniting with him.