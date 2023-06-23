Al-Salmiya Club unveil Ghanaian striker Isaka Abudo as latest signing

Al-Salmiya Club have announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Abudo Isaka from Al-Jahraa.

Isaka's impressive performances last season caught the attention of Al-Salmiya, and the club believes he will bring a significant offensive threat to their ranks.

Having made a name for himself as a source of danger for opposing teams in the Kuwaiti Premier League, Isaka's arrival has generated a buzz of excitement among fans.

With his dynamic playing style and knack for finding the back of the net, Isaka is expected to form a formidable partnership alongside recently recruited Youssef Al-Aneizan under the guidance of coach Muhammad Al-Mashaan.

Al-Salmiya's management has been proactive in ensuring the team's competitiveness for the upcoming season.

In addition to securing Isaka's services, the club has also announced the contract renewals of Brazilian professional Alex Lima and Kuwaiti talent Fahd Al-Mujjad. These players have proven their worth on the field and are seen as vital components of Al-Salmiya's future success.

Furthermore, the club have made an astute acquisition from Yarmouk, with the inclusion of Othman Al-Dosari.