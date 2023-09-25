Alan Kyerematen promises investment in world-class sports facilities

Ghanaian presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has revealed his commitment to drive substantial investments in the construction of top-tier sports facilities across the country if he is elected president.

Kyerematen, who recently announced his decision to leave the New Patriotic Party and form the Movement For Change party, outlined his vision for Ghana, with a particular focus on sports development.

Speaking about his aspirations for Ghana, Kyerematen emphasized his intention to "invest in world-class new generation sports facilities in selected competitive sporting disciplines." He also pledged to promote private sector involvement in the development of sports infrastructure across the country, creating opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Additionally, Kyerematen's plan includes the establishment of sports academies, aimed at nurturing and developing talent in various sporting disciplines. His vision for sports development aligns with his broader commitment to enhancing Ghana's overall infrastructure and competitiveness.

As the 2024 general elections approach, Kyerematen's proposals for sports development and investment in sports facilities are expected to generate significant interest and discussion among stakeholders and the Ghanaian public.