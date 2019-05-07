GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Alanyaspor star Isaac Sackey suffers broken arm in accident that killed teammate

Published on: 07 May 2019
Isaac Sackey

Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey suffered a broken arm in the accident which claimed the live of his Alanyaspor team-mate  Josef Sural, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The hardworking player was among the seven players who were hospitalised after a minibus carrying players from the club crashed while returning from an away match.

Czech international midfielder Sural unfortunately lost his life after being taken to the hospital following the accident after they played against Asamoah Gyan's Kayserispor on Sunday night.

Sackey and his other team-mates Steven Caulker, Djalma Campos, Wanderson Baiano, Senegalese Papiss Demba Cisse and Welinton Souza were all hospitalised after the accident.

