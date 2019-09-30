Alaves ace Mubarak Wakaso happy witth "important" win against Real Mallorca

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is happy with his side's return to winning ways after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

The Ghana midfielder played full throttle as El Glorioso strolled to victory at the Mendizorratza.

"Yessssss important 3 points today thanks to the fans," Wakaso tweeted after the game.

After a goalless first half, the home side had to wait till the 76th minute to opened the scoring after former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez converted from the spot.

Ten minutes later ex-Newcastle United striker Joselu made it 2-0 with a fine tap in from a cross from Oliver Burke.

Wakaso's compatriot Iddrissu Baba saw 64th minutes of action for Real Mallorca.

Baba Rahman and Lumor Agbenyenu both missed the game with the former reported to be out injured.

Mubarak Wakaso has become an important member of the Babazorra's since the arrival of manager Asier Garatino, featuring in all seven La Liga games this season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin