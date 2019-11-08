Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso begins gym work, races to be fit for Valladolid clash

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has began gym work after successful undergoing surgery to correct a fracture on his right hand.

The Ghana international suffered the injury in Deportivo Alaves' 4-2 defeat to Osasuna in La Liga last Sunday.

But returned to practice after the surgery, however, manager Asier Garitino is yet to decide whether the midfielder is fully fit for the game against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Despite his smooth return to training, he is expected to miss Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

The swashbuckling midfielder has been a mainstay in manager Asier Garitino's side this season, missing just a single game through suspension.