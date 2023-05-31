Albacete forward Mubarak Alhassan avails himself for Black Meteors invite

Spain-based Ghanaian forward Mubarak Alhassan has revealed his readiness to play for the Black Meteors at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Having missed the qualifiers due to injury, the Albacete forward has recovered in time for the semi-finals of the Segunda Division league.

The ex-Liberty Professionals player is expected to be one of the names of coach Ibrahim Tanko's list for the AFCON U23 in Morocco in June.

"I am ready whenever my country calls, I’ve got no option because I am always ready to play for the national team. I am ready (for the national team) whenever I am called," he told Citi FM.

The 20-year-old made an appearance in the Primera Federacion before suffering an injury that kept him out for months.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A of the tournament alongside host Morocco, Guinea and Congo.