Alban Bagbin pledges to support GPL champions Medeama SC with GHC100k

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has pledged GH₵100,000 to the Ghana Premier League winners, Medeama SC ahead of their participation in the CAF Champion League qualifiers next season.

The club secured a historic first Ghana Premier League title with a 3-0 victory over Tamale City at Akoon Park on the final day of the season to preserve a five-point lead over Aduana FC.

Medeama distinguished themselves by winning 18 games, drawing six, and losing ten during the just ended season.

During a ceremony held in Accra on Wednesday, where the team and its management presented the trophy to Parliament, the Speaker, Bagbin made the generous pledge to the club coached by Evans Adotey.

“So Medeama SC, I want to assure you that the house is with you and I will proceed to pledge which you can take up from me anytime an amount of GH₵100, 000 now to support you.

"This is the time to enjoy, refresh, motivate and incentivizs yourself ahead for the task ahead, we are with you. Congratulations,” he stated.

“I want to on your behalf commit the house to go with them all the way to the continent to ensure that they win the African Cup for Ghana.

This I will proceed to enforce to ensure that they get the necessary resources and motivation to surprise the continent by winning the cup,” he added.

Medeama are planning to augment their squad as well as partner with a female club to meet the new requirement of the CAF interclub competitions next year.