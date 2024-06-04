Albanian champions KF Egnatia to name stadium stand in honour of late striker Raphael Dwamena

Albanian champions KF Egnatia announce they will name a stand at their stadium after Raphael Dwamena to honor the late striker's memory.

Egnatia, who clinched the Albanian title this year, credits Dwamena for his vital contributions. The Ghanaian forward scored nine goals in 11 games, assisting the club in achieving the feat for the first time. To commemorate his impactful performances, the club held up his image in celebration.

Going a step further, Egnatia aims to immortalize Dwamena's memory by naming the grandstand in front of the Rrogozhinas stadium after him.

According to Agim Demrozi, the club president, the planned construction will carry the distinguished name of the late striker.

In November 2023, Dwamena suffered a fatal sudden cardiac arrest during Egnatia's clash against Partizani and passed away while being transported to KavajÃ« Hospital. His burial took place in Ghana in February this year.

Throughout his professional career, Dwamena played close to 200 matches, boasting a remarkable tally of 98 goals and 42 assists at club level.

For the Black Stars, he registered two goals in nine appearances.