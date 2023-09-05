Albanian champions Partizani fail in bid to lure in-form Raphael Dwamena

Albanian champions Partizani Tirana have failed in their bid to sign former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Egnatia Rrogozhine, has been one of the prolific players in the Albanian Superliga.

Dwamena scored 11 league goals in 18 appearances last term and has continued this season with a total of five goals in all competitions.

Partizani expressed huge interest in signing him but failed to convince the former FC Zurich and Levante striker.

Dwamena is in fine form having already scored three goals in two UEFA Conference League games this year, although his team was unable to advance.

He also scored against Italian giants Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly.