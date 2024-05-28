Albanian club Egnatia honour late star Raphael Dwamena during championship celebrations

KF Egnatia honoured the memory of their late star striker, Raphael Dwamena while celebrating their historical triumph in the Albanian Superliga over the weekend.

The team paid tribute to the talented Ghanaian athlete, holding aloft his jersey and photograph during their victory parade.

Dwamena tragically passed away in November 2023 after collapsing from sudden cardiac arrest during a match against Partizani.

At the time, he was rushed to KavajÃ« Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his condition.

Following his death, Dwamena was returned to his homeland of Ghana where he was laid to rest in early February this year.

Prior to his untimely demise, Dwamena proved instrumental in Egnatia's successful pursuit of their maiden league championship, contributing nine goals in just 11 matches.

Tragically, his pivotal performance occurred mere weeks before his collapse on the pitch.

Before joining Egnatia, Dwamena encountered previous heart complications, prompting doctors to fit him with a heart monitor in 2017.

Nevertheless, he persevered, determined to chase his dream within the realm of professional football.

During his accomplished career, the attacker completed close to 200 competitive matches, boasting an exceptional record of 98 goals and 42 assists at the club level.

At the international stage, Dwamena represented Ghana's Black Stars, making nine appearances and finding the back of the net twice.