Albanian Football Federation postpones all league matches following Raphael Dwamena’s death

The Albanian Football Federation has announced that all Super League matches have been postponed following the tragic death of Egnatia's captain, Raphael Dwamena, who suffered a heart attack during a match against Partizan.

According to the federation, the decision was made "out of respect for the deceased player and his family." They added that the ambulance was equipped with all necessary tools, including a defibrillator, and two doctors were present at the stadium.

"We want to clarify public opinion regarding the serious incident that happened in Rrogozhinë during the Egnatia-Partizani match, where the footballer Raphael Dëamena fell unconscious on the playing field and then died," said the federation in a statement.

They emphasised that the rules of the competition were strictly respected and that the medical staff and ambulance intervened immediately to provide first aid to Dwamena before sending him to the hospital.

"The AFL calls on some media, certain individuals and the public opinion on this serious event not to make irresponsible and fact-based reports to exploit this tragedy," they concluded.

The federation also highlighted several recent instances where the medical staff and ambulance were called upon to assist players during matches, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of players.