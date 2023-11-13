Albanian Football Federation President Armand Duka pays tribute to Raphael Dwamena's remarkable legacy

Armand Duka, the head of the Albanian Football Federation (AFF), expressed deep shock over the untimely death of Egnatia's player, Raphael Dwamena.

Duka praised the Ghanaian as a strong and competitive player with an impressive goal record.

He highlighted Dwamena's discipline, character, and exceptional communication skills on and off the field.

The number one of Albanian football has written on social media: "I am deeply shocked and shocked by the premature death of Egnatia's player, Raphael Dwamena.

"A strong player, with a competitive spirit, a football player who, even in the statistics of the AFL and Superior, had the best record of goals.

"Dwamena showed discipline and character and a footballer who had exceptional communication with his teammates, but also outside of it.

Duka extended condolences to Dwamena's family and the Egnatia team, acknowledging his significant contributions to Albanian football.

"On behalf of the AFL, I express my condolences to the footballer's family and the Egnatia team itself, where he contributed and excelled in such a football career. Rest in peace, Raphael Dwamena, "concludes the president of the AFL, Duka.

Dwamena, 28, tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack during a match against Partizanai in Rrogozhina.

Despite receiving prompt medical attention, he couldn't survive the incident.