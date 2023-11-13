Albanian football mourns the loss of Raphael Dwamena

The Albanian football community is in shock and mourning following the sudden death of Raphael Dwamena, the captain of Egnatia and a talented attacker.

He passed away on Saturday afternoon after suffering a heart attack on the football field during the Egnatia-Partizani match.

Dwamena, a 28-year-old Ghanaian striker, joined Egnatia in January of this year and quickly proved himself to be one of the best foreign players in the league.

He scored 11 goals in the Super League and 1 goal in the Cup of Albania in the second half of last season, helping Egnatia secure a historic qualification in the Conference League and win the Albanian Cup for the first time.

This season, Dwamena continued his impressive form, leading the scoring list with 9 goals and contributing significantly to Egnatia's leadership in the league alongside Partizan. His performances earned him a place in the hearts of Egnatia fans and the respect of the entire Albanian football community.

The match between Egnatia and Partizan was halted in the 25th minute when Dwamena collapsed on the field. Despite efforts by medical staff to revive him, he tragically passed away, leaving behind a devastated family, club, and fanbase.

The Albanian Football Association expressed its deepest condolences to Dwamena's family, friends, and Egnatia FC.

Players, coaches, and fans across Albania have taken to social media to pay their respects to Dwamena, sharing memories and tributes to his remarkable career and life.