Albanian MP Erion Braçe denounces football 'Ghetto,' calls for safety reforms after Raphael Dwamena's fatal incident

Albanian Socialist MP Erion Braçe has strongly criticized the Albanian Football Federation, condemning the lack of sports medicine and controls in club football following the tragic incident on Saturday where Ghanaian football player Raphael Dwamena suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on the field during a league match.

The former Black Stars forward slumped and died when his team KF Egnatia were playing against KF Partizani in the Albanian Superliga.

Braçe emphasized the neglect in ensuring player safety, labelling club football as a 'ghetto' focused solely on electing the Federation's president.

He lamented the absence of regulations, protocols, and health checks within clubs, pointing out that other countries prioritized these measures.

Expressing regret over Dwamena's loss, Braçe contrasted the situation in Albania with European countries where stringent rules and sports medicine practices have been implemented, saving lives in similar instances.

He highlighted Partizani as an exception, commending their efforts to uphold superior standards in dealing with Dwamena's case.

Despite the international attention Dwamena's death garnered, Braçe asserted that passion for football should not overshadow the necessity for proper health and safety measures.

He called for a critical evaluation of the system, emphasizing the need for change.

Simultaneously, the Durrës prosecutor's office initiated investigations into the incident, questioning Egnatia team doctors from the Kavaja hospital and seizing Dwamena's medical records.

The probe aims to shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic event.