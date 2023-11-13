Albanian national team coach, ex-teammate express condolences over Raphael Dwamena's tragic passing

The footballing community continues to mourn the tragic loss of Raphael Dwamena, the former Egnatia football player who passed away during a match against Partizani in the Albanian Superliga.

As the world reels from this heartbreaking news, prominent figures in the sport have come forward to offer their condolences.

Sylvinho, the coach of the Albanian national team, took to social media to express his sorrow, writing, "Rest in peace. Condolences to the family and friends."

Ylber Ramadani, a midfielder who shares a connection with Raphael Dwamena, also paid his respects. In a poignant tribute, Ramadani shared a photo from their time together at Vejle, where they both played, and wrote, "May you rest in peace."

The 28-year-old Ghanaian footballer tragically lost his life during the match between Egnatia and Partizani in Rrogozhina. Dwamena collapsed on the field in the 24th minute of the game. Despite receiving immediate assistance from fellow players and medical staff, he could not overcome the heart attack.

The footballing world joins together to extend their condolences and support to Raphael Dwamena's family, friends, and all those who mourn his untimely departure.