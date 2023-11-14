Albanian police raid Egnatia offices following Raphael Dwamena's tragic death

In response to the sudden and tragic death of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena during a league match, Albanian police have reportedly raided the offices of Egnatia, the football club where the incident occurred.

Dwamena, known for his documented history of heart problems, collapsed on the field and passed away while being transported to the hospital on Saturday.

In light of these circumstances, Albanian authorities initiated a raid on Egnatia's club office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the player's untimely demise.

According to reports, the police seized transfer documents related to Raphael Dwamena, including his medical reports. The suspicion is that Egnatia may have violated laws in signing the 28-year-old striker despite being aware of his pre-existing medical condition.

It is revealed that as part of the ongoing investigation, certain club officials have been detained by the police, pending further interrogation.

The incident has raised concerns among sports doctors and football experts about insufficient medical equipment and lax regulations, highlighting the potential role of these factors in Dwamena's tragic death.

This unfortunate incident has sparked discussions about the necessity for improved medical standards and stricter enforcement within the Albanian football community to prevent similar tragedies in the future.