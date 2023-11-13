Albanian President Bajram Begaj offers condolences on the tragic passing of Raphael Dwamena

Albania President Bajram Begaj has expressed his condolences following the death of Egnatia captain Raphael Dwamena, who collapsed and died during a league match against Partizani.

In a statement, Begaj said: "I learned with pain the news about the tragic loss of the captain of the 'Egnatia' club, Raphael Dwamena. In this difficult moment, I express my sincere condolences to the family, the club 'Egnania' and the fans from Rrogozhin."

Begaj also praised the contributions of football clubs in Albania, saying: "I also find the opportunity to appreciate the contribution of the football clubs in Albania for increasing the quality of this sport in our country."

Dwamena, a former Ghana international, had been in impressive form this season, scoring 12 goals in 12 games for Egnatia. He made nine appearances for Ghana, scoring two goals.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the football community in Albania and beyond.