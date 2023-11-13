Albanian sports doctor criticises AFL for neglecting player safety following Raphael Dwamena's tragic loss

Dr Mel Ostreni, an Albanian sports doctor has called out the authorities of the Albanian football league for overlooking the conditions of Raphael Dwamena who collapsed and died on Saturday.

The recent heartbreaking loss of the Ghanaian footballer on the field during a match between Egnatia and Partizan has raised concerns about safety measures and the pressing need for defibrillators in stadiums.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed in the past with heart problems and was advised to quit football but went on to feature several times and eventually gave up the ghost after a heart attack.

Dr. Mel Ostreni, a seasoned sports doctor, shared his frustration with Report TV, shedding light on the importance of prior advice that was not given serious consideration, potentially increasing the danger to player safety.

Dr. Ostreni expressed deep concern about the absence of defibrillators in stadiums, stressing their vital role in saving lives during medical emergencies. He attributed the lack of such life-saving equipment to the tragic loss of 28-year-old striker Raphael Dwamena.

" It is the carelessness or genius mind of the footballer, that there were no problems here with the regulation. He could play in the most famous championships in Europe because he had quality, but he was aware of the problem he would open and here he was accepted. Medical checks in Albania leave much to be desired. There is nothing like this in Albania, for detailed heart checks. We need a regulation for this work.

"A year ago, triggered by a Tirana football player's head injury, I requested intervention on the field with a defibrillator. What saved Eriksen at Euro 2020 was equipping the field with this tool. Now these have become lightweight devices. In Italy, every sports gym has life-saving equipment for the heart."

Dr. Ostreni also raised questions about the adequacy of medical checks and heart examinations in Albania, advocating for regulatory measures to ensure the safety of athletes.