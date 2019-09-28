Albert Adomah cameos as Nottingham Forrest beat Stoke to go top of Championship table

Ghana winger Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to help Nottingham Forrest beat Stoke City on Friday night and go top of the English Championship table.

The winger was thrown into the game in the 77th minute, coming on to replace Joe Lolley as the Reds defeated Stoke City 3-2 to leapfrog Leeds United to the top.

Stoke City took the lead through Lee Gregory just ten minutes into the game but the visitors pulled parity 26 minutes later through midfielder Joe Lolley.

Sammy Ameobi then put Nottingham Forrest into the lead two minutes after the break with a fine strike.

The Reds then made it 3-1 on the hour mark after Lewis Grabban but Stoke pulled one back with 6 minutes left after James McClean's brilliant strike.

The win keeps Nottingham at the top but could be dethrone later today if Leeds win at Charlton.