Published on: 05 October 2019
Albert Adomah cameos as Nottingham Forrest extend unbeaten run to ten games
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Albert Adomah of Nottingham Forest during the Pre-Season Friendly between Nottingham Forest and Real Socidad at City Ground on July 26, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Winger Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to help Nottingham Forrest extend their unbeaten run to ten games with a 1-0 win against Brentford in the English Championship on Saturday. 

The winger came on in the 78th minute as The Reds held on to claim a slim win against The Bees.

Ben Watson scored the only goal after connecting to a Joe Warroll from a right wing corner.

The win keeps Nottingham Forrest at joint top with West Bromwich Albion.

The Reds have not lost a game since suffering defeat on match day one against West Brom.

Adomah has played in all eleven games this season, scoring two in the English Championship.

