Albert Adomah cameos as Nottingham Forrest extend unbeaten run to ten games

Winger Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to help Nottingham Forrest extend their unbeaten run to ten games with a 1-0 win against Brentford in the English Championship on Saturday.

The winger came on in the 78th minute as The Reds held on to claim a slim win against The Bees.

Ben Watson scored the only goal after connecting to a Joe Warroll from a right wing corner.

The win keeps Nottingham Forrest at joint top with West Bromwich Albion.

The Reds have not lost a game since suffering defeat on match day one against West Brom.

Adomah has played in all eleven games this season, scoring two in the English Championship.