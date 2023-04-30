Albert Adomah expresses gratitude to QPR fans after crucial win over Stoke City

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah expressed his gratitude to the fans after scoring a crucial goal that secured Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Championship status for the next season.

Adomah's goal in the second half led to a 1-0 victory over Stoke City, which guaranteed QPR's position in the Championship for the upcoming season.

Adomah thanked the fans for their support and hoped that they went home happy. "Thank you for the amazing support, hopefully, you can go home smiling. Thank you once again," he said.

Despite Stoke City dominating possession, QPR's resolute performance and the heroics of goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who made fine saves from Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell, secured their second successive win and just their third in 22 league games.

Adomah played for 78 minutes before being substituted. This season, he has scored two goals in 37 league appearances for QPR.