Albert Adomah features as Aston Villa defeat Derby County to secure Premiership return

Ghana winger Albert Adomah was in action for Aston Villa as they beat Derby County in the Championship playoff finals to secure Premier League return.

The Villans, who saw off West Bromwich in the last round of the playoffs, started the game on the front foot and deservedly grabbed the initiative through Anwar El Ghazi in the 44th minute.

Dean Smith’s men did not drop their guard as they pushed for the cushioning but failed to convert the chances that came their way.

They were however rewarded with their incessant attacking play when John McGinn handed them a 2-0 goal lead in the 59th minute.

Derby County came out strongly midway through the second half and pulled a goal back through substitute Martyn Waghorn in the 89th minute.

Despite pushing for the equalizer late on, Villa held on to book a place in the Premiership after three-year absence.

Adomah lasted 73 minutes for the Birmingham-based outfit.

He registered 2 assists and scored 4 goals in 39 games for the club in the Championship.