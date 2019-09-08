GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Albert Adomah: Ghana winger ranked Nottingham Forest's most consistent performer

Published on: 08 September 2019
Albert Adomah: Ghana winger ranked Nottingham Forest's most consistent performer
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Albert Adomah of Nottingham Forest during the Carabao Cup Second Round between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on August 27, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest supporters have named Albert Adomah as the club’s most consistent performer following a fine first month.

The winger- who arrived this summer on a free transfer- hit the ground running to win over the fans at the City Ground.

Adomah has scored vital goals against Charlton, Derby and Preston, with the two strikes in draws with the Addicks and Lillywhites salvaging a point for his side.

His average rating from supporters was eight out of 10, while he was closely followed by Michael Dawson with 7.9.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments