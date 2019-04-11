Albert Adomah sacrificed as in-form Aston Villa record seven consecutive victories

Ghana winger Albert Adomah was sacrificed as ten-man Aston Villa came from behind to claim a vital three points with a 2-1 win at Rotherham United.

The Villain started the match on the back-foot but were lucky after they were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute.

But Tammy Abraham could not keep his composure as he blasted his shot effort wide.

The visitors dreadful first half was summed up after Tyrone Mings was dismissed for a tow bookable offences.

Manager Dean Smith made a tactical change by replacing Albert Adomah with Mile Jedinak which proved upturn in the side's improved performance in the second stanza after Will Vaulks had given Rotherham United the lead via the spot in the 36th minute.

Second half goals from Jonathan Kodjia and Jack Grealish were enough to hand the Birmingham-based side their seventh successive victories.

Villa are now on 5th place with 66 points after 41 matches.