Albert Adomah set to join Leeds United in the summer

Leeds United are set to make an offer for Ghana international Albert Adomah in the summer, according to BBC Radio match day co-commentator Noel Whelan.

The winger has had a rather tough campaign this season after netting only four times for Aston Villa, despite an excellent term in the 20-17/18 season.

Adomah's fourth strike of the season was a farcical one following the circumstances that led to the goal against Leeds United.

Despite an underwhelming campaign, Whelan revealed the Leeds are interested in the former Middlesborough forward.

“He’s really dangerous, like so many of the Villa players, and would certainly strengthen Leeds’ team. We’ve looked at him a few times and I wouldn’t be surprised if we look at him again, especially with his contract close to running out," he told Football Insider.

“Villa know this is their last chance to get a decent price for him and that could give Leeds and a few other clubs a chance. I’m a big fan of his. He scores and creates goals, he’s quick, direct, good feet, and hurts teams.”