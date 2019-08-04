Albert Adomah shines on league debut for Nottingham Forrest but tastes defeat

Winger Albert Adomah played his first league match for Nothingham Forrest on Saturday in their 2-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

The 31-year-old played the entire duration and was one of four Forest debutants along with goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, Alfa Semedo and Tiago Silva.

Adomah was vital in their opening goal scored by Matty Cash who drove a shot inside the near post following a neat exchange of passes with the Ghana international.

But West Brom took just seven minutes to equalise as on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Muric made his first mistake.

Muric also saw a cross from Phillips loop high over his head and inside the far post to make it 2-1 to the visitors in the 26th minute.